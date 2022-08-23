Calicut varsity opens Palm Leaf Clinic

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 23, 2022 20:32 IST

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Tuesday opened a clinic to restore and preserve palm leaf manuscripts at the Thunchan Manuscripts Repository of the university. He said efforts would be made to develop a study centre there and launch a course in manuscriptology. A.T. Yousufali from Pandikkad and Hareesh Vaidyar from Olipram Kadavu in Malappuram, K. Satheesan from Kozhikode, and Yahiya Noonjeri from Kannur came with manuscripts on the first day.

