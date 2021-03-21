Calicut varsity not to scrap new courses

The programmes were allotted to Arabic colleges

The Calicut University Syndicate has withdrawn a reported move to cancel new courses allotted to Arabic colleges affiliated to the varsity.

This comes against the backdrop of protests by Muslim organisations and pro-UDF outfits. It was pointed out that the university’s move would lead to closure of the colleges. The State government too is reported to have intervened in the matter apprehending that it might be interpreted as an “anti-minority move” that would affect the LDF’s electoral prospects.

According to sources, when the issue was taken up for debate at the Syndicate meeting on Saturday, the university authorities feigned ignorance of the move to cancel recognition.

The previous UDF government had sanctioned two courses each in nine Arabic colleges in 2013-14. As many as 4,000 students are studying the courses. However, the statute amendment for the purpose had been delayed owing to a legal tangle. Now, some officials reportedly gave a proposal to the Syndicate to scrap the courses altogether. A proposal was submitted to the Chancellor’s office as well.

At Saturday’s meeting, it was decided to seek recognition for the courses with retrospective effect and move a proposal to the Chancellor’s office.