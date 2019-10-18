Calicut varsity MBA students stage sit-in

MBA students of the School of Management Studies, Kozhikode, on Friday staged a sit-in in front of the Calicut University headquarters seeking the intervention of the Vice Chancellor to provide a new building with better amenities for their institute.

They resorted to the open protest claiming that the university administrators were cold-shouldering their demand.

Organisers of the protest said the university authorities were even found ignorant of the issues raised by the students during the one-day protest. “We took it up directly with the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar for a favourable action,” they said adding that it was the only such MBA institute under Calicut University in Kozhikode city. Some of the student representatives from the institute, who were later allowed to meet Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer, said their demands were duly considered. They said the Vice-Chancellor promised steps to conduct classes in a better building from next week and the course coordinator was asked to take appropriate measures.

A student from the institute said the Vice Chancellor was not aware of the poor facilities given to the management students.

“We were forced to take it up directly with him as not even a single good toilet was available for the students at the existing rented building. The smart classrooms were all useless with damaged computers and projectors,” she said.