Calicut varsity may cut certificate fee by half

Over 30,000 students yet to get study material

The Calicut University Syndicate may consider a proposal to cut fees on course completion certificate by half for distance education undergraduate students who did not get study material for the fifth and sixth semesters.

A decision to this effect was taken by a standing committee on distance education of the university on Tuesday. According to sources, over 30,000 students are yet to get study material. By reducing fees, the university may incur a loss of around ₹2 crore, they said.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) had taken out a march to the administrative building of the university on Monday demanding that the fees of affected students be returned. Students from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts had taken part in the protest, which turned violent. A few windows of the building were reportedly damaged in the incident.

Later, the Vice Chancellor and other officials held a discussion and decided to leave the issue to the standing committee.