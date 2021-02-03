Calicut varsity launches alumni portal

KOZHIKODE

03 February 2021 23:36 IST

Calicut University has opened a portal for the alumni of its various departments on the campus.

According to university sources, https://alumni.uoc.ac.in, will help former students connect with their alma mater.

It would also help them to involve in the development projects of the institution. The portal will help them take membership of the alumni association. It has been developed by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and the Computer Centre of the university. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened it recently.

