Calicut varsity hopes to improve NAAC grade

Preparations are in the final stages in the University of Calicut for the inspection of a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team for grading of the institution.

In the third cycle in 2016, the NAAC had graded the university with ‘A’ and a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.13. The efforts are to improve both the grade and the CGPA this time. The team is expected to visit the campus on September 15,16, and 17.

At a recent meeting to take stock of the works, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said most of the deficiencies pointed out by the NAAC team last time had been corrected. Vacancies of teachers had been filled and new courses had been launched. Steps had also been taken to improve the infrastructure on the campus. The university officials hope that the portal offering services to students and the buildings being planned for various purposes on the campus will be of help. An organising committee and various sub-committees have been set up to welcome the NAAC team.

Campus radio launched

Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Monday launched ‘Radio CU’, the university’s own internet radio service. Mr. Jayaraj switched on the play button on the university’s web portal. Mayamalavagowlam, a short story by well-known writer T. Padmanabhan, was presented in his own words. The programmes being presented can be accessed at radiocu.uoc.ac.in