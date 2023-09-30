Calicut varsity hikes fellowship for research students

September 30, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has increased the fellowship for research students. This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on the campus on Saturday.

A release said that the stipend for junior research fellows would be increased from ₹11,000 to ₹15,000 and the one for senior research fellows from ₹13,000 to ₹18,000. This would come into effect soon.

The annual contingency allowance for research students had been increased from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 too. Steps would be taken to release their e-grant allocated by the government in time. A digital portal for them would be launched next month.

The meeting also decided to send a delegation led by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj to the Chief Minister. It would seek fast-tracking of approval for a project report submitted to the government related to compensation for the university’s land acquired for road widening. The compensation amount for the land acquired from the university is being released in the form of funds for development projects proposed by the institution. The university would file a complaint with the police related to the disappearance of answer scripts, the release added.

