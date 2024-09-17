Calicut varsity framing guidelines for conduct of exams of four-year UG programmes

The University of Calicut is framing guidelines for the conduct of exams for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) in its affiliated colleges. The proposals of the Syndicate standing committee are expected to be placed before the Syndicate for final approval.

According to sources, the committee has proposed that the evaluation of the answerscripts for the first, third, fifth, and seventh semester exams (odd semesters) could be held in colleges while those of the second, fourth, sixth and eighth semesters (even semesters) could be handled by the university. At the college levels, respective principals will be made directors of the evaluation camps. The principals will appoint head of the departments or senior teachers as chairpersons for various subjects. These chairpersons in turn will nominate chief examiners and additional examiners.

A board of examiners will be set up in districts, consisting of up to five teachers in the respective subjects. This board will also take a final call on the moderation of marks.

The university will provide question papers subject to the decisions of the steering committee on FYUGP. The current practice of providing question papers will be continued until the question bank system comes into place. The standing committee has suggested that the question bank system will make the examination process smoother. The university will also arrange answer sheets for the odd semester exams. Students will be allowed to seek re-evaluation of the answerscripts. They can apply for the soft copies of the answerscripts in five days after the publication of the results. They need to apply for the re-evaluation in the next 10 days.

These new guidelines will be applicable only for those who got admissions in 2024. The existing system will continue for the 2023 batch and previous batches.