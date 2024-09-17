GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut varsity framing guidelines for conduct of exams of four-year UG programmes

Published - September 17, 2024 01:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut is framing guidelines for the conduct of exams for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) in its affiliated colleges. The proposals of the Syndicate standing committee are expected to be placed before the Syndicate for final approval.

According to sources, the committee has proposed that the evaluation of the answerscripts for the first, third, fifth, and seventh semester exams (odd semesters) could be held in colleges while those of the second, fourth, sixth and eighth semesters (even semesters) could be handled by the university. At the college levels, respective principals will be made directors of the evaluation camps. The principals will appoint head of the departments or senior teachers as chairpersons for various subjects. These chairpersons in turn will nominate chief examiners and additional examiners.

A board of examiners will be set up in districts, consisting of up to five teachers in the respective subjects. This board will also take a final call on the moderation of marks.

The university will provide question papers subject to the decisions of the steering committee on FYUGP. The current practice of providing question papers will be continued until the question bank system comes into place. The standing committee has suggested that the question bank system will make the examination process smoother. The university will also arrange answer sheets for the odd semester exams. Students will be allowed to seek re-evaluation of the answerscripts. They can apply for the soft copies of the answerscripts in five days after the publication of the results. They need to apply for the re-evaluation in the next 10 days.

These new guidelines will be applicable only for those who got admissions in 2024. The existing system will continue for the 2023 batch and previous batches.

Published - September 17, 2024 01:00 am IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.