Calicut varsity film wins award for editing

Bamboo Ballads, a documentary produced by the Educational Multi-Media Research Centre of the University of Calicut, has won the award for best editing at the Mumbai International Film Festival organised by the Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Sajid P.C., the editor, is sharing the prize with M. Shanmughanathan, the editor of Dhobi Ghat. The award carries a purse of ₹3 lakh, a certificate and a trophy.

Bamboo Ballads is a documentary that tells the story of a school student, Naina Febin, who is using music to conserve her favourite plant, bamboo, said a release. Bamboo Ballads takes the viewer through a journey that covers the philosophy, myth and the heritage of bamboo and its importance in conserving the environment, the release added.