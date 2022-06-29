Calicut varsity declares UG results, pass percentage at 82.9

Of 58,626 students who wrote the exams, 48,599 have cleared

The University of Calicut on Wednesday declared results of the sixth semester undergraduate exams held in around 300 of its affiliated colleges.

Of the 58,626 students who wrote the exams, 48,599 have cleared. The total pass percentage is 82.9. The results were declared by Pro-Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser. The pass percentage of various courses are B.A. (82.67), B.Sc (80.89), B.Com (84.55), BCA (75.11), BBA (85.89), B. Com Professional (96.55), BTHM (96.67), BHD (91.17), BHA (100), AFU(91.51), BSW (81.39), BTFP (91.30), BVC(91.67), BMMC (61.61).