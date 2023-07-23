Calicut varsity celebrates 55th anniversary

July 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Marking a milestone in its eventful history, the University of Calicut celebrated its 55th anniversary on Sunday.

The institution came into being on July 23, 1968, during the tenure of the seven-party coalition government led by the late E.M.S. Namboodiripad. As Education Minister in the Cabinet, the late C.H. Mohammed Koya had played a major role in its formation.

Addressing students and staff through ‘Radio CU’, the campus radio service, Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said that the university was set up to address the educational backwardness of the Malabar region. He claimed that it had fulfilled most of the objectives such as ensuring higher education for the people here.

Mr. Jayaraj pointed out that the University of Calicut was the biggest such institution in the State.

“There are 426 affiliated colleges and around 3 lakh students in the regular and distance education mode. The university campus has 36 teaching departments,” he said. One of the major achievements in recent times was the ‘A’ Plus grade given by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Its performance in the National Institute Ranking Framework had improved too.

Mr. Jayaraj said that the university was implementing new projects for its academic growth, which included four-year undergraduate degree courses that would be launched from the next academic year. “New courses in foreign languages such as German are being started. Five integrated postgraduate programmes have already been launched on the university campus. Work on the new academic block, which will ensure proper infrastructure for the new projects, will begin this year,” he added. University sources said that they were planning to hold another event, to be attended by Ministers, to mark the anniversary next month.

