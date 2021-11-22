Kozhikode

Calicut varsity campus to have ‘Fab Lab’

The Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam will soon have a ‘Fab Lab’ (fabrication laboratory) to help students realise their innovative ideas.

This was announced by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Monday while he was opening a workshop for students who have got admission to the university engineering college.

The project is a joint venture with the Kerala Startup Mission, was also aimed at encouraging entrepreneurial skills of students. It is expected to be operational in a year, he said. Registrar E.K. Satheesh and Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasar were present.


