Calicut varsity campus leading in inter-zone arts fest

July 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated July 14, 2023 08:47 am IST - Kozhikode

Govt. Victoria College, Palakkad, is in the second position with 28 points and Govt. College, Malappuram, in the third spot with 19 points.

The Hindu Bureau

A procession being taken out to mark the inter-zone youth festival organised by the Calicut University Students’ Union, on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Calicut University Campus is leading with 33 points on the second day of the inter-zone arts festival, titled ‘Resa Ravo’, conducted by the Calicut University Students’ Union on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on Thursday.

Government Victoria College, Palakkad, is in the second position with 28 points and Government College, Malappuram, in the third spot with 19 points. Students from the affiliated colleges in five districts are participating in the arts festival. Off-stage events such as clay modelling and poster making were held on the second day.

Meanwhile, a colourful procession was taken out on the campus by the organising committee. Issues such as the National Education Policy, Uniform Civil Code, and gender equality were highlighted through posters. Various art forms were exhibited. The participants also expressed solidarity with the striking wrestlers in the national capital.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will open the stage events on Friday. Some of the events scheduled for the day are Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kerala Natanam, Kathakali (women and group), folk dance, and group song.

