Calicut varsity begins UG admissions

July 21 is the last date to apply

Admission process for undergraduate courses has begun in the University of Calicut though the Class 12 results of students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are yet to be out.

The CBSE has reportedly asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to make changes in this year’s academic calendar, indicating that the results could be delayed. The board wants the universities to wait before launching the admission process.

A university official said on Sunday that the UGC had not given any direction so far. The university would wish to accommodate CBSE students as well for the admissions to its undergraduate courses. “We hope that their Class 12 results will be out by June 15. That’s why the last date of application was fixed on July 21,” he said. Other universities in the State had begun the admission process earlier itself and some of them have reportedly completed the first round of allotment. The University of Calicut, however, is yet to decide on the date. Students are also not clear when will the classes start.

The university opened online registration for admissions a couple of days ago though the date of launching classes is yet to be decided. Students can apply till 5 p.m. on July 21. A student can give up to 20 options on the courses and colleges they wish to seek admissions to. The entries can be edited till the last day. However, the edited version of the application should be downloaded for reference. Those who seek admissions in the community quota should choose aided colleges from their list of 20 colleges. Information related to admissions will be updated on the university website alone and not communicated to each student personally.