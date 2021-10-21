Calicut varsity authorities flayed for answer script evaluation without false numbers

It may compromise the secrecy and credibility of the process, say some teachers

The Calicut University authorities have been accused of starting evaluation of answer scripts of undergraduate students without assigning false numbers on them.

According to sources, the centralised evaluation of answer scripts for the second semester B.Com and BBA courses began on Thursday. However, a section of teachers claimed that lack of false numbers on answer scripts might compromise the secrecy and credibility of the process. The evaluators will get indications about the registration number of each student and the name of colleges if false numbers are not given. Also, some teachers believe it will lead to liberal granting of marks by evaluators to students who suit their political interests. No official discussions were held before going ahead with the decision, the teachers alleged.

T.K. Ummer Farooque, president, and N.K. Muhammed Aslam, secretary, Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, said in a release that the university should ensure transparency of the process. They urged the authorities to revoke the decision to have the evaluation without false numbers.