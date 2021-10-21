Kozhikode

Calicut varsity authorities flayed for answer script evaluation without false numbers

The Calicut University authorities have been accused of starting evaluation of answer scripts of undergraduate students without assigning false numbers on them.

According to sources, the centralised evaluation of answer scripts for the second semester B.Com and BBA courses began on Thursday. However, a section of teachers claimed that lack of false numbers on answer scripts might compromise the secrecy and credibility of the process. The evaluators will get indications about the registration number of each student and the name of colleges if false numbers are not given. Also, some teachers believe it will lead to liberal granting of marks by evaluators to students who suit their political interests. No official discussions were held before going ahead with the decision, the teachers alleged.

T.K. Ummer Farooque, president, and N.K. Muhammed Aslam, secretary, Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, said in a release that the university should ensure transparency of the process. They urged the authorities to revoke the decision to have the evaluation without false numbers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2021 6:46:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/calicut-varsity-authorities-flayed-for-answer-script-evaluation-without-false-numbers/article37111180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY