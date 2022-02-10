Calicut University to release UG results on February 14

The results of the second semester undergraduate examinations (2019 batch) of Calicut University will be released on February 14. The exams were held around a year ago, and the evaluation of answer scripts was completed in October last. It was reported that the results were delayed owing to the lack of false numbering in the evaluation process. The marks of many students were found to be not entered in the mark list. It is not clear if the full results will be out on February 14.