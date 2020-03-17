Calicut University to provide online classes

The Educational Multimedia Research Centre of Calicut University has arranged online study materials to help students who lose classes owing to closure of colleges in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

In a release on Tuesday, the varsity authorities said that video lectures were available in 88 subjects including physics, chemistry, mathematics, and geology to help graduate students. They can check out the website www.emmrccalicut.org.

Teachers who wish to take online classes should contact the centre. Students can download DTH channel 8 through INYGO IPTV mobile application from Google Playstore. For details, contact 9447459586, 9447626355.

Exams on schedule

The university will also hold its examinations as per the earlier schedule.

Portable wash basins and soap liquids have been arranged at the entrance of exam centres. College principals have been asked to sanitise all the furniture inside exam halls. This follows directions from the Higher Education Secretary, the release said.