Calicut University to launch four-year UG programmes today

The University of Calicut, the largest higher educational institution in Kerala with around 400 colleges in five districts in its jurisdiction, is officially launching four-year undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2024-25 academic year on May 27 (Monday).

According to university sources, students will be offered three types of UG programmes: a three-year UG programme, after which the student will have to do a two-year postgraduate (PG) programme; a four-year UG programme (UG Honours), after which the student will have to do a one-year PG programme; and a four-year UG programme (UG Honours with Research), after which the student can either opt to do a one-year PG programme or can directly join the PhD programme. The existing integrated PG programmes at the university departments will be converted into four-year UG programme plus one-year PG programme.

The minimum credits for the three-year UG programme will be 133 and the maximum will be 180. Credit of a course is a measure of the weekly unit of work assigned for it. The minimum credits for the four-year UG programme (UG Honours) will be 177 and the maximum will be 240. In the fourth year, the student will have to do either 11 courses or eight courses and an optional project of 12 credits. The minimum credits for the four-year UG programme (UG Honours with Research) will be 177 and the maximum is 240. In the fourth year, the student should have a mandatory research project of 12 credits. These courses will have major and minor components along with a provision for internship. Project work is mandatory for the UG Honours with Research programme.

Around 140 courses in various disciplines are available in the affiliated colleges. Each college will have an academic coordinator who will oversee the conduct of the courses, including internal the evaluation undertaken by various departments within the college. The coordinator shall also be the convenor for the college-level monitoring committee, which includes the principal and faculty members from departments, the sources say. Suvega, the university’s digital students service centre with a helpline number of 0494-2660600, can be contacted to clear doubts.

Online registration for the courses is open till June 1 on the university website admission.uoc.ac.in. Over 50,000 students have already registered.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will officially launch the programmes at MES KVM College, Valanchery, Malappuram, at 2 p.m. on Monday. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj will preside over the event. K.P. Vinod Kumar, principal, MES KVM College, and convener, university steering committee, four-year undergraduate programmes, will present a report. Principals in affiliated colleges and coordinators of the four-year courses will be present. V. Shafeek and K. Sudheendran, research officers attached to the Kerala State Higher Education Council, will answer the queries of the participants.