Calicut university Syndicate polls: nominated Senate members to move court against rejection of candidature

January 31, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two nominated Senate members of the University of Calicut are planning to seek legal recourse against the rejection of their candidature for the upcoming elections to the Syndicate.

The Registrar of the university, who is also the returning officer for the elections, rejected the nominations of P. Raveendran and T.M. Vasudevan during the scrutiny process held on Wednesday. The elections are scheduled for February 17.

While Mr. Raveendran is Professor with the Department of Chemistry, Mr. Vasudevan is Professor with the Department of Library and Information Science on the university campus. Both of them are members of the Congress-affiliated Calicut University Teachers Association. They were recently nominated to the Senate by the Chancellor.

According to sources, the Registrar rejected their nomination citing Section 17 of the Calicut University Act, 1975, as per which only “elected members” of the Senate can contest the Syndicate elections under the category of ‘university teacher’. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Raveendran and Mr. Vasudevan said that the rejection of their candidature was illegal and a denial of their legitimate right to contest the elections. The case may be forwarded to the Chancellor for clarification, they added.

Functionaries of the Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers Association, meanwhile, claimed that there was nothing that prevented the candidature of Mr. Raveendran and Mr. Vasudevan in the university Act or its statutes from the ‘university teacher’ constituency. They said that though a couple of Senate members objected to the rejection of the candidature during the scrutiny, the returning officer could not give a satisfactory response. They also alleged that the authorities refused to receive the complaints against the decision.