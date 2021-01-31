Calicut University syndicate clears appointment of 36 Assistant Professors

KOZHIKODE

31 January 2021 00:56 IST

Start of classes for new generation courses in affiliated colleges approved

The Calicut University Syndicate has approved the appointment of 36 Assistant Professors to its various department, the interviews for which were held recently.

According to the Deputy Registrar of the university, four each would get appointed in philosophy and psychology, three each in Malayalam, comparative literature, Sanskrit, economics, and drama and fine arts, two each in education, Hindi, history, and mathematics, and one each in Arabic, English, journalism, library science and statistics.

The name of P.M. Shahala, wife of Thalassery MLA A.N. Shamseer, was missing on the list of those appointed in the Department of Education even as Reesha Karally, wife of P.K. Abdulla Navas, CPI(M) leader from Malappuram, has been included. Save University Campaign Committee, a Thiruvananthapuram-based organisation, had approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor, alleging that the rank list had been manipulated to include their names.

As many as 116 posts - 24 Professors, 29 Associate Professors, and 63 Assistant Professors - are to be filled in various departments and the varsity had issued a notification on December 31, 2019, for the purpose.

The Syndicate approved a proposal to start classes for the newly-launched new generation courses in colleges affiliated to the university from February 8.

The last date to apply for vacant merit seats in B.Ed courses has been extended to February 5.

Dissent note

Meanwhile, Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed registered a dissent note at the meeting after his demand to publicise the reservation roster for the ongoing appointment of faculty in various departments was turned down.

Mr. Ahammed also opposed the lack of filling of backlog posts in the reservation category.