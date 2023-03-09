Calicut University sets in motion process for Senate elections

March 09, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is going ahead with the process to hold elections to its Senate whose four-year term expired on March 6.

This follows a direction from the Kerala High Court on March 2 to complete the process by June 30. On Thursday, the university asked affiliated colleges to send details of their managers, principals, teachers, and non-teachers for preparing the voters’ list. The information should reach the election section of the university by 5 p.m. on March 15. The Registrar, who is also the returning officer for the election, said in a release that details sent after the deadline would not be included in the list.

The court issued the order after Shiby M. Thomas, one of the members of the outgoing Senate, filed a plea alleging that the authorities had failed to hold elections to the body in time. He had sought a direction to the Vice-Chancellor to conduct the polls according to the university statute. He had also sought a direction to the Chancellor to appoint acclaimed academics to the posts using his discretion as per the Calicut University Act.

Counsel for the university, however, submitted that the Vice-Chancellor had issued instructions to hold elections on November 19, 2022, and a notification had been issued on February 27 for publication of the voters’ list for reconstituting the Senate. It was also pointed out that the Registrar had been appointed as the returning officer for the process. Thereafter, the court asked the university to complete the election process by June 30. Members of the Syndicate are selected from the Senate later.

The last date to send the details to be included in the voters’ list was March 9. Many affiliated colleges, meanwhile, had not sent the details as they claimed that the notification was issued in a hurry. Thus the university is reported to have revised the deadline to address their concerns. Meanwhile, the authorities are learnt to have got legal opinion that the outgoing Senate and the Syndicate can continue to function until a new body is constituted.

