Calicut University senate unlikely to suggest nominee for V-C search panel

The process to pick a new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for the University of Calicut is on, with the Senate scheduled to meet on September 28 to decide on its nominee for the search-and-selection committee.

However, according to sources, the Left-dominated Senate is unlikely to suggest a name to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor, considering its political differences with him. A similar situation had happened in the University of Kerala in February, when its Senate members refused to propose a nominee to the Chancellor. There was some altercation between Mohanan Kunnummal, who is in charge of the university, and R. Bindu, Higher Education Minister, when the latter proposed to defer the nomination saying a Bill passed by the State Assembly changing the constitution of the committee was under the President’s consideration. The Kannur University Senate too refused to suggest its nominee in July.

P. Raveendran, appointed by Mr. Khan, is holding the charge of the University of Calicut after M.K. Jayaraj’s term ended in July. V-Cs of State universities are chosen by the three-member search-and-selection committees to be appointed by the Chancellor. One member is nominated by the Senate, another by the Chancellor, and the third by the University Grants Commission. The committee conducts interviews with the applicants and forwards a list of names to the Chancellor, who takes the final call.

Mr. Khan is reported to have issued a notification to set up the search-and-selection committee for the University of Calicut even before Mr. Jayaraj’s tenure ended.

Normally, eminent academics suggested by the respective State governments are considered as nominees of the Chancellor and the Senate. However, the selection process for V-Cs of State universities has been mired in controversies in recent times, with Mr. Khan often taking contrarian positions vis-a-vis the government. Some of the appointments of V-Cs have even gone to the courts as well. For the record, a couple of State universities at present have in-charge V-Cs, and some of them are holding the charge of others.

Though Mr. Khan constituted the committees for six universities without their Senate nominees, the Kerala High Court stayed his notification with regard to the University of Kerala, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, and the Mahatma Gandhi University. Meanwhile, the State government formed a search panel to select the V-C for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University without the Chancellor’s nominee.

