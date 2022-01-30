Calicut University: Results of second semester UG exams of 2019 batch likely to be delayed further

Evaluation had been completed in October

Results of the second semester undergraduate (UG) exams of the 2019 batch in the University of Calicut are likely to be delayed further despite the authorities claiming that the evaluation of answer scripts without assigning false numbers was aimed at “expediting” the process.

It was in a reply to a recent letter by Congress-aligned Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, Senate member Lekshmi R. Chandran, and Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed that Controller of Examinations C.C. Babu said that the evaluation without false numbering was applicable only for the second semester UG exams. Mr. Babu said in the reply that the effort was to “expedite the process of publishing the results”. The evaluation of answer scripts for other courses would be done as earlier.

Ms. Chandran and Mr. Ahammed had pointed out that the credibility of the examination system had been lost after the answer scripts were sent for evaluation with the original numbers assigned to the students. Though the evaluation was completed by October, results are yet to be announced. It is learnt that many answer scripts are spread across various colleges and Pareeksha Bhavan staff are still in the process of sorting them out.

Mr. Ahammed said on Sunday that the results could be delayed by another one month. The university is unable to monitor to whom the answer scripts had been sent. “False numbering of answer scripts for one semester of a UG course takes at least 10 days. During the process, various other works such as sorting out of the answer scripts are also undertaken. The university apparently wanted to save this time. But it has actually delayed the results,” he said. Mr. Ahammed pointed out that even after the results are announced, re-evaluation of these answer scripts would pose another problem. It would require another round of sorting out and dispatch of these papers.