Kozhikode

Calicut University publishes first allotment for undergraduate admission

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE August 06, 2022 19:07 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:07 IST

The University of Calicut has published the first allotment for admission to undergraduate degree courses for 2022-2023.

A press release said here on Saturday that applicants who received the allotment should remit the mandatory fee by 5 p.m. on August 10. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, the fee is ₹115 while for others, it is ₹480.

Failure to pay the fee will result in forfeiture of allotment and disqualification from subsequent allotments. Details about the admission are available on the website (admission.uoc.ac.in).

