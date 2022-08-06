Calicut University publishes first allotment for undergraduate admission
Applicants should remit mandatory fee by 5 p.m. on August 10
The University of Calicut has published the first allotment for admission to undergraduate degree courses for 2022-2023.
A press release said here on Saturday that applicants who received the allotment should remit the mandatory fee by 5 p.m. on August 10. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, the fee is ₹115 while for others, it is ₹480.
Failure to pay the fee will result in forfeiture of allotment and disqualification from subsequent allotments. Details about the admission are available on the website (admission.uoc.ac.in).
