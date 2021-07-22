Kozhikode

Calicut University postpones exams

The University of Calicut has postponed all the exams scheduled for July 24. New dates will be announced later, a release said on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 7:56:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/calicut-university-postpones-exams/article35471821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY