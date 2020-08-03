Kozhikode

Calicut University offices closed

Offices on the Calicut University campus have been closed until further notice in view of the declaration of Kondotty taluk as a COVID-19 containment zone. A release said here on Monday that only essential services such as water and electricity, finance, and security would function. All events and meetings scheduled earlier have been postponed. Employees can work from home, the release added.

