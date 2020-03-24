Kozhikode

Calicut University in lock down, e-help launched for students

Calicut University has launched an e-help scheme in view of the lockdown declared across the State to counter the spread of COVID-19.

A release said here on Tuesday that only essential services in the university such as health centre, security, electricity, water, finance, and transport would function till March 31. Employees can work from home, but they will have to report on the campus if higher authorities ask them to do so.

Students can access information about the university at http://support.uoc.ac.in or email to support@uoc.ac.in.

Information about various services are available at the FAQ section. The queries would be connected to the research directorate, Pariksha Bhavan, general and academic section, admission directorate, and equivalency section. Answers would be made available within 24 hours.

