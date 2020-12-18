Calicut University gears up for NAAC assessment

Kozhikode

18 December 2020 00:26 IST

Varsity hopes to secure ‘A plus’ in grading due in Sept. next year

Calicut University is expecting to improve its position to ‘A plus’ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading due in September next year.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said on Thursday that right now the university had been given ‘A’ grade by the NAAC. An internal self-assessment had indicated that there was every chance of a higher grade. The university had been been given a score of 3.13 by the NAAC earlier. The authorities are planning to improve it to 3.26. “The existing vacancies of faculty members in various departments was one of the reasons why we didn’t get a better grade last time. Interviews to choose new faculty members are going on now. They are expected to be over by March next year,” Mr. Jayaraj added.

The university has stepped up the activities of its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), which is mandatory to sustain the quality of its various works, as per the National Action Plan of the NAAC. “A building is being built for the IQAC by spending ₹3 crore,” P. Sivadasan, its director, said. A job placement mechanism had been put in place through which the university would provide qualified professionals to recruitment agencies. More research projects were being taken up and papers were being published along with seeking patents.

Portals had been set up for students and alumni, which, Mr. Sivadasan claimed, were facilities exclusively given by the university. “Suvega, the 24x7 digital enquiry system, is turning out to be helpful for students. Any student can now make a call to the system, which would be recorded and the grievance or query forwarded to the concerned section for prompt redressal,” he pointed out. Hostel buildings for students and a biogas plant were some of the other projects coming up.

The university was in a better position now (54) in the National Institute Ranking Framework ranking of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. “We are also expecting budgetary help from the State government, which will help us better our performance,” Mr. Sivadasan added.