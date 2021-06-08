Calicut University defers exams

Calicut University has postponed all exams scheduled to begin or resume on June 15 in the wake of the government decision to extend the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19.

A release said here on Tuesday that the revised dates would be announced later.

Principals’ meetings

Online meetings of college Principals have been scheduled on June 10 and June 11 to discuss the conduct of exams. Those from Palakkad district should attend the conference at 11 a.m. and from Thrissur at 3 p.m. on June 10. Principals from Malappuram should attend the meeting at 11 a.m. and those from Kozhikode at 3 p.m. on June 11. The links have been e-mailed to the colleges, a release said.