Calicut University accused of filing false affidavit in Kerala High Court

Case relates to the appointment of varsity Registrar

Calicut University authorities have been accused of filing a false affidavit in the Kerala High Court in a case related to the appointment of the Registrar.

In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed alleged that the section officer in the legal cell had provided incorrect information to the court.

The affidavit said that “... the Syndicate in its meeting held on 09/09/2020 discussed the entire issue and authorised the Vice Chancellor to take action in the matter and based on the discussion in the Syndicate, the Vice Chancellor has issued an office order to take necessary action to notify the post of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Finance Officer on a permanent basis...”

The case in the High Court was filed by a person named Rajesh, questioning the appointment of the present Registrar.

Mr. Ahammed alleged that the Syndicate had not discussed the appointment to the above posts and the Vice Chancellor had not been authorised to take a call at the meeting held on September 9. The Syndicate did not have the power to make permanent appointments to the above posts as they had fixed tenures, he pointed out. Mr. Ahammed urged the Chancellor to direct the university to withdraw the affidavit.