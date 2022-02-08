Calicut Rotary Club project to help COVID-19 patients

Kozhikode

08 February 2022 18:26 IST

Rotary Club, Calicut, and Sunrise Hospital, Kochi, have launched a project titled ‘COVID-Save Lung, Save Life’ to help people survive the complications after COVID-19 through surgeries.

Calicut Rotary Club president Nasser Yousuf said the venture would cater to patients across the country. The total expense incurred per surgery, approximately ₹2,50,000, would be fully sponsored. Dr. Yousuf said the aim was to initially reach out to 25 poor patients.

Rotary Club functionaries said many infected people were found to have severe cough, fever, spitting of blood, chest pain and breathlessness. In a group of people, the disease is confined to one part of the lung. Dr. Yousuf, a thoracic surgeon, said it might be due to non-resolving pneumonia, cavity, fungal ball, Black Fungus, pus in chest cavity, ruptured lung, or a balloon-like structure in the lung, and bronchitis. The patients would benefit from surgery. They would have had frequent hospitalisations and were faced with mounting bills, leaving them financially drained and emotionally dejected. The initiative was aimed at helping them, he added.

Advertising

Advertising