Calicut Half Marathon on March 5

February 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The 13th edition of the Calicut Half Marathon organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will be held on Kozhikode Beach on March 5. The marathon is back in its physical avatar after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Calicut Half Marathon is partnering with Peekay Steel as the title sponsor. ‘Unsung Heroes: Tribute to Sanitation Workers’ is the theme of the marathon. The organisers intend to work towards creating awareness about the ‘Zero Human Touch’ campaign among stakeholders in the sanitation value chain. The campaign is also intended to recognise the contributions of sanitation workers in India’s transformational journey.

The event will be held in three categories — a 21-km half marathon, a 10-km mini marathon, and a 3-km dream run. While the first two are competitive and come with cash prizes, the dream run is non-competitive and will feature people from all walks of life. The total prize money for the event is ₹3.5 lakh.

Registration for the event is open and may be done through www.calicutmarathon.in.

The event was launched by District Sports Council president O. Rajagopal on Tuesday, while vice president Roy John launched the event website. Offline tickets for the event were launched by A.K. Ramakrishnan, general manager (administration), Peekay Steel Castings. Deepa Sethi, Dean (Programmes and International Relations), IIM-K, presented the first offline tickets to Mr. Rajagopal and Mr. John. 

The 12th edition of the event was held virtually in 2021.

