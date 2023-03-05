HamberMenu
Calicut Half Marathon held

More than 2,000 people take part in event

March 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Calicut Half Marathon organised by Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode in progress early on Sunday morning. 

More than 2,000 people took part in the 13th edition of Calicut Half Marathon organised by Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode on Sunday.

The run started from Kozhikode beach at 5.30 a.m. and was flagged off by Deepa Sethi, Dean (Programmes & International Relations) of IIM Kozhikode. K.E. Moidu, managing director of Peekay Steel Castings and Satish Gundewar, chief finance officer of DCB Bank were the guests of honour on the occasion.

The Calicut Half Marathon was held in its physical avatar after a three year pandemic induced gap, and constituted a 21 km Half Marathon, a 10 km Mini Marathon and a 3 km Dream Run. While the first two events were competitive and came with a cash prize, the Dream Run was non competitive, featuring people from all walks of life taking part in it.

The theme of the marathon this year was ‘Unsung Heroes: Tribute to Sanitation Workers’, and intended to create awareness about the ‘Zero Human Touch’ campaign to various stakeholders in the sanitation value chain.

The results of the competitive runs will be available on Monday.

