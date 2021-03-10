Calicut Half Marathon goes virtual

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, several events have gone online or virtual. However, a virtual marathon is a novel concept.
The Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIMK) is all set to organise the 12th edition of the Calicut Half Marathon virtually and keep up with the year’s theme ‘Better Together: United Despite Distances’.
The marathon will be held from March 19 to 21, and every participant will run in their own surroundings in three categories — a 21-km half marathon, 10-km mini marathon, and a 3-km Dream Run. The Dream Run has been the most popular one, as the who’s who of Kozhikode participate in it.
This year, the participants will be allowed to register as teams — a team of two runners for the 10-km category and a team of four for the 20-km category, where each runner covers 5 km. Thus friends and families across the world can participate together.
The timing part will be handled by My Race, which specialises in organising virtual races.
Over the years, the Calicut Half Marathon, which started as a mini marathon over a decade ago, has seen participation from across the globe and has taken up unique causes such as unity, women empowerment, rights of differently-abled, waste management, organ donation, and healthy living.
For registration, visit www.calicutmarathon.in.
