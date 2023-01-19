Calicut Flower Show to begin on Friday

January 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The annual Calicut Flower Show, being organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society, will be held at the Marine Ground near the Kozhikode beach from January 20 to 29.

Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the flower show at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The festival will showcase a wide variety of exotic flowering and foliage plants, vegetable, and fruit species. State and Central government departments such as Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Centre for Water Resources Development, and Management and District Agricultural Farm, Koothali, would set up their stalls at the venue, Ambika Ramesh, general convener of the society, said.

This apart, food courts will also function. Cultural programmes would be held on all days in the evening. Seminars and study classes for farmers would be held on January 24 and 25, she said.