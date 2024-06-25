Calicut Chamber launches campaign against drug abuse

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has launched an anti-drug task force that will coordinate activities against drug abuse.

The task force led by Subair Kolakkadan, former president of the Chamber, was launched as part of a recent initiative of the Chamber in association with several organisations against drug abuse in schools, colleges, and workspaces.

A convention of 57 organisations will be held at the Chamber Bhavan in Kozhikode on July 9. The initiative is supported by enforcement agencies such as the police, Excise, Forest, Regional Transport Office, Good and Services Tax and Labour departments, and Customs. Representatives of trade unions, Builders’ Association of India, school managements, hostels, Kerala Chapter of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and voluntary organisations are part of it. Institutions like the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), KMCT, Muslim Educational Society, Muslim Service Society, and Thanal centre for de-addiction are also cooperating with the initiative.

“We are planning to get an undertaking from all our members that they or their enterprises will not be associated with banned drugs in any manner. They in turn will get an undertaking from each of their employees in the same manner. Those who violate the agreement will be expelled from the organisation. Employees who violate it will be terminated,” said Sirajudeen Illathodi, honorary secretary of the Chamber. The CCCI has around 850 members in Kozhikode and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the NIT-C has been asked to prepare a plan of action for the initiative, which will be presented at the convention on July 9.

“The drug mafia has penetrated even into rural areas. Earlier, they targeted mostly students. Now, they have started targeting our employees, adversely affecting the productivity of our businesses,” said Raffi P. Devassi, former president of the Chamber.

“It is affecting our GDP,” Mr. Kolakkadan said, adding that small movements could make big changes, citing the anti-hartal movement that started from Kozhikode.

The Chamber plans to launch a logo for the campaign and name a brand ambassador soon. Every participating member will be given a clear set of guidelines, which will enable them to do the needful if a case of drug abuse came to their notice.

“We are planning to request the government to include a lesson on drug abuse in the curriculum and also to make sure that chemists do not supply any drugs without prescription. There is a need to strengthen the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to punish even those who are caught with very small quantities of drugs,” Mr. Illathodi said.

