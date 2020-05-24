Calicut airport ready for domestic flight services

The Calicut International Airport has laid down a standard operating procedure to be followed ahead of the resumption of domestic flights from Monday.

After a two-month hiatus, the Calicut international airport will resume operation of domestic flights on Monday. At present, only Indigo has confirmed the operation of three flights a week in the Bengaluru-Kozhikode sector.

The flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight would arrive at 4.15 p.m. and depart at 4.50 p.m., Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

He said Air India Express had also evinced interest to conduct services to Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Mumbai.

The subsidiary airline of the official carrier Air India planned to operate two days to Mumbai and weekly services to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. However, the schedule was yet to be confirmed, he said.

Mr. Rao said the Ministry of Civil Aviation had laid down a standard operating procedure to be followed by airlines, airports, and passengers following the resumption of flights post-lockdown.

Arrangements had been made for the arrival and departure of passengers of domestic flights, he said, adding that the airport had stringently adhered to norms during the arrival of international flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian citizens.

Physical distancing

Physical distancing norms would be strictly followed. The entire terminal complex had been disinfected, he added.

He said passengers would be allowed into the terminal building only if their flights were within four hours.

Only flyers with confirmed web check-in would be permitted to enter the airport. There would be no physical check-in, and passengers would be subjected to thermal screening. They would have to wear masks and gloves during the entire period of the journey, he said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had said that only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. Besides, they would have to install the Aarogya Setu app.

Passengers would have to start boarding the aircraft one hour before its departure. The boarding gate would be closed 20 minutes before take-off. The State Health Department would make necessary arrangements for the smooth resumption of domestic air travel, said Mr. Rao.

Commercial flights had been suspended across the country since March 24. However, the Calicut airport had been engaging in relief operations and cargo services, he said.