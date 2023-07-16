Calicut airport likely to lose its runway length

July 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Calicut International Airport at Karipur appears certain to lose its runway length by 160 metres on both ends. Unless the government makes a solid intervention, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon begin work to shorten the 2,860-metre runway to 2,540 metres for the construction of 240-metre runway end safety area (RESA) on both ends.

AAI officials have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminding him that the State government had not responded to the demand for 14.5 acres of filled land for construction of RESA at both ends of the runway. The AAI has warned the State that it will go ahead with the RESA work by cutting short the runway.

The construction of RESA by reducing the runway length by 320 metres will seriously affect the future growth of the airport. “It will be as good as clipping the wings of Calicut International Airport,” said Abdussamad Samadani, MP of Malappuram.

Mr. Samadani called for an immediate intervention by the State government to stop the AAI from curtailing the runway length. For the AAI, construction of RESA at the eastern and western ends of the runway has become mandatory, especially after the Air India Express crash at Karipur in August 2020.

“The situation has become very serious. At no cost the curtailment of the runway can be allowed because it will mark the end of the airport’s development. Karipur will no longer be able to operate large flights once the runway is shortened for RESA expansion,” said Mr. Samadani.

AAI executive director (architecture) Debashis Khan, in his letter dated July 13, asked airport director S. Suresh to send modalities for shortening of the runway to meet the mandatory safety requirements.

The State government was accused of acting slow in the acquisition of 14.5 acres for the runway expansion. For months, the government has been trying to acquire the land. However, it is accused of displaying no earnestness in the acquisition.