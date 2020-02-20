Calicut airport implements ban on single-use plastic

Kozhikode

20 February 2020 00:21 IST

Eco-friendly alternatives being promoted

Some proactive measures have helped Calicut International Airport to successfully implement the ban on single-use plastic for the past one year.

This was after the directions of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change asked all 35 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports to ban the use of plastic in the first phase, K. Mohammed Shahid, acting Director of the airport, said.

He said that various steps had been taken to eliminate the single-use plastic items at passenger terminals and the city side of the airport. Thus, drinking straws, cutlery and plates made out of single-use plastic were banned and people were advised to switch over to alternatives and replacements.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, Mr. Shahid said that the airport was also implementing a modern waste management system and was promoting the use of eco-friendly alternatives progressively like the use of eco-friendly garbage bags and installation of plastic bottle crushing machine at the airport. Now, the environment management system of the airport has been certified, he said.

In ensuring the successful implementation of dissuading the usage of single-use plastic items, the airport has been carrying out internal audits of its airports along with the stakeholders. The AAI has engaged Quality Council of India to assess and check the implementation of the ban of single-use plastic items at its airports, Mr. Shahid said.

He said that the AAI had formulated an environment policy that envisaged its commitment for reduction of green house gases and sustainable development by implementing cost-effective carbon mitigation action to conserve environment and reduce adverse impact on society, community, and ecosystem, thus contributing to national development goals, he said.