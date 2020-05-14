Calicut airport gears up to operate commercial flights

The Calicut International Airport is gearing up to implement the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be followed by airlines, airports, and passengers following the resumption of flights.

Airport director K. Srinivasa Rao said an SOP was being followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the start of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring Indian citizens stranded abroad. “So far, we have taken into account only the arrival of passengers. Now, we will be focusing on departures as well after the resumption of domestic flights,” he added.

Though commercial flights remain suspended, relief flights are being operated. The Director General of Civil Aviation had held discussions with stakeholders on the SOP to be followed at the airport.

As such, Mr. Rao said entry to the airport would be restricted to those with the necessary protective gear. Additional thermal scanners and sanitisers will be available at all entry and exit points. Moreover, exclusive isolation zones will be maintained at all terminals. Disinfection inside and outside will be mandatory, he said.

According to Mr. Rao, sanitisation of checked baggage and social distancing norms among the airport staff and passengers will be strictly followed.

Web check-in has been proposed in the initial phase. Airline companies will have to check the history of passengers with regard to COVID-19 and quarantine. The reporting time of passengers at the airport will be possibly increased by two hours.

Another proposal is not to allow cabin baggage for some time. Besides, only one piece of checked-in baggage will be allowed. On-board sales and meal service will also be temporarily suspended.