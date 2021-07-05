Calicut airport director transferred

Chief of Coimbatore airport to replace K.S. Rao

Calicut Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao has been transferred as Director of the Visakhapatnam airport. He will be replaced by R. Mahalingam, Director of Coimbatore airport. He will assume charge on July 9, it is learnt.

Mr. Rao, who took charge of the Calicut airport in April 2018, took several initiatives, including the speedy completion of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) of the airport. It was during his tenure that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India approved the proposal of Saudia, Emirates, and Air India to operate wide-bodied aircraft after the aviation bodies banned the services of big aircraft in 2015.

During his tenure, the AAI also commissioned the ₹120-crore new international arrival block at the airport. Now facilities include the transit lounge of international standards, 38 arrival immigration counters, three hand baggage checking facility, five 60-metre conveyor belts, 20 arrival customs checking counters and a green channel.

Also, Mr.Rao was instrumental in restoring Haj operations in July 2020 after a gap of five years. This was after the operation of wide-bodied aircraft was banned at the Calicut airport from May 2015 in the wake of the court of inquiry report on the Air India Express Boeing 737 crash in Mangaluru in May 2010.

However, it was during Mr. Rao’s tenure that the Calicut airport witnessed the accident when Air India Express flight skidded off the runway and plunged into a gorge on August 7 last year. The accident killed 21 persons, including both pilots, and injured more than 100 passengers.