CAG report: BJP seeks Central agency probe

KOZHIKODE

19 February 2020

Ekta Yatra taken out by the party concludes in Kozhikode

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao has sought an inquiry by the CBI or NIA into the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that slammed the Kerala police for missing rifles and cartridges in its special armed units and charging it with misappropriation of funds.

At a news conference here on Tuesday, he said that only a Central agency could carry out a fair probe into the “grave issue”. Besides, the issue assumed significance in the context that sleeper cells of the Maoists and other extremist forces had aligned with the CPI(M) in the State, he said.

Mr.Rao was in the city in connection with the conclusion of Ekta Yatra led by BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan on Tuesday.

Regarding the anti-CAA stir organised by the CPI(M) and the Congress and other parties, he said that the protest only gave a handle to Pakistan which was facing international isolation for funding and sponsoring terrorism.

‘Misleading minorities’

The CPI(M) was misleading the minority communities, especially the Muslims, in the name of CAA that offered citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in the neighbouring Islamic nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The CAA had nothing to do with Indian citizenship irrespective of one’s religion, Mr.Rao said.

He wondered why the CPI(M) had been seeking citizenship for Muslims from Pakistan and Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine State, Myanmar. No Indian citizen would accept their logic. At the same time, the CPI(M) had never spoken a word in favour of the Assamese when they had a demographic problem or when the Kashmiri Pandits were displaced, he said.

He accused the Left parties of creating a fear psychosis among Muslims. It was the undivided Communist Party of India that endorsed the Pakistan Resolution of the Muslim League that called for the creation of Pakistan, he said.

The BJP leader said that Indian Muslims were being provoked after raising non-issues such as the NRC which had not even been discussed by the government.

Before taking any decision, the government would discuss the matter and reach a consensus with all stakeholders and State governments, he said.