Cafe Shree in government schools in Kannur soon

The district panchayat hre plans to set up Kudumbashree’s ‘Cafe Shree’ outlets in all government schools in the district.

The decision was taken at a district panchayat meeting chaired by district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh here on Friday. He said the cafe on the campus would prevent students from going outside for food. The decision also followed reports that drug peddlers were luring students, he said. The cafe would also ensure quality food items for students, he said.

It was also decided at the meeting to set up counselling centres with modern facilities in all schools by incorporating the scheme with the district panchayat’s annual plan. The scheme would be implemented in 24 schools in the first phase.

It would be extended to all schools later.

A project to install solar panels, CCTV cameras, and photo copier machines at all schools will be completed by March. Solar panels had already been installed at 23 schools and nine allied institutions, Mr. Sumesh informed the meeting.

The meeting also directed the district panchayat members to hold meetings in schools twice a month to evaluate the progress of the ‘Be Positive’ programme in schools.

The meeting was told that all Plan projects of the panchayat could be completed by January and 100% project achievement could be achieved. The district is currently ranked fifth in the State in the implementation of the projects.