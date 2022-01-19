Cabinet approves ₹222 crore for Kinfra Knowledge Park

Project at Ramanattukara will be third biggest IT park in Kozhikode district

A meeting of the State Cabinet held on Wednesday approved ₹222.83 crore for the proposed Kinfra Knowledge Park at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district.

This will be used for taking the project forward, including settling the compensation for those who gave away their land for it.

Land acquisition

The government ordered the acquisition of 80 acres of land in Ramanattukara in 2008.

Of this, 76.66 acres were acquired in 2010. At that time, the government paid only one-tenth of the fair value of the land. Fifteen of the 140 land losers died in the past 13 years.

Wednesday’s decision is a follow-up to the meeting held between government representatives and functionaries of the Ramanattukara Kinfra Knowledge Park Land Losers’ Action Committee on December.

Compensation

Welcoming the decision, committee convener K. Mohammed Fysal said that the authorities should deposit the compensation amount in the head of account of the Kozhikode Sub-Judge, in whose court a case related to the land acquisition was pending. The committee functionaries said they had to wage a long legal battle in various courts to get their due.

To be ready in 2 months

Meanwhile, a government press release said that a park was coming up on two acres of the acquired land for In formation Technology and IT-enabled industries.

Work on a five-storey building spread over 1.15 lakh sqft was on.

It would be thrown open to the beneficiaries in two months after arranging parking facilities.

700 jobs

As many as 700 direct jobs are expected to be generated here. This is the third biggest IT park in Kozhikode district after the Government Cyber Park and the UL Cyber Park.