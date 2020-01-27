CAA protest: historian calls for united efforts

Times like these call for united efforts from people from all walks of society, historian M.G.S. Narayanan has said. He was talking after expressing solidarity with ‘Manushya Mahasringhala’, a human chain across the State held by the Left Democratic Front against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Mr. Narayanan said that events such as the ‘sringhala’ were part of the people’s resistance against the “fascist regime” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The public event was held opposite the Muthalakkulam ground in the heart of the city.

Earlier, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan read out an oath against the CAA and the National Population Register. Condemning the alleged efforts to divide people on religious lines, it asked the Centre to withdraw the Act. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran spoke on the preamble of the Constitution.

Among those who attended the event here were Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, academic M.N. Karassery, women’s rights activist K. Ajitha, writer K.P. Ramanunni, MLAs A. Pradeep Kumar and Purushan Kadalundi, actor Joy Mathew, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen leader T.P. Abdullakkoya Madani and Muslim Educational Society president Fazal Gafoor.

In Kozhikode district, thousands participated in the human chain formed on an 83-km-long route from Poozhithala on the northern side to Aikkarappadi on the border of Malappuram district.