CAA a step towards Hindu Rashtra, says CPI(M) leader

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has described the amendment to the Citizenship Act as “preparatory steps towards creating a Hindu Rashtra”.

Opening a seminar organised by the Kerala NGO Union on ‘Communalism and capitalist interests’, he claimed that amending the Act on the lines of religion would have far-reaching consequences. He pointed out that denying citizenship to Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh was “ahistorical”.

Mr. Pillai claimed that the contributions made by foreigners who made this country their home could not be ignored.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the Union government was raking up such issues to sideline the more important livelihood issues of people. There had been brazen display of power, efforts to divide people on the basis of religion and caste, and ignite hyper nationalist sentiments, he claimed.

Mr. Pillai also said that some of the recent court verdicts such as the one on the Babri Masjid land dispute seemed to have been influenced more by the majority sentiments and beliefs than constitutional principles, rule of law and legal precedents. In the Babri case, the apex court pointed out two important things, that the surreptitious installation of the Ram idol in the inner courtyard of the mosque in 1949 was illegal as also the demolition of the structure on December 6, 1992.

The court, however, went on to give the ownership right of the mosque to the group of people, who, according to it, violated the law. This practice of determining ownership on the basis of majority beliefs is dangerous and a denial of the rule of law, he alleged. Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobade is reported to have said that the Sabarimala temple entry case was an “emotive issue”. It was a dangerous remark, Mr. Pillai added.