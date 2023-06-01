C. Pratheepkumar takes charge as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Kozhikode

June 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

C. Pratheepkumar has taken charge as the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode. He was formerly the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery.

A native of Poonkulam in Thiruvananthapuram district, Mr. Pratheepkumar had earlier served as sub judge and Additional District Judge in Ernakulam. Apart from working as a family court judge in Alappuzha and holding the judicial member post with the Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, he had also served as secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in Thiruvananthapuram.