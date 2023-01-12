Bypass construction raises safety concern among residents

January 12, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The construction of the Nandi-Chengottukavu bypass has posed a safety challenge for some local residents who own a small extent of land on either side of the project area.

Though they have already handed over a portion of their property for road construction, many houses located in the remaining land are close to the dug-up site and are likely to cave in with the delay in the construction of a retaining wall.

“Owing to financial crisis, we are not in a position to relocate to another safe location. Many of us have land below five cents now, which will have to be protected at any cost,” said a resident who has already contacted local administrators and the Revenue authorities seeking favourable action. According to him, a proper retaining wall should be constructed in elevated areas to protect houses from accidental cave-in during rainy season.

A group of residents has already taken up the matter with the District Collector for speedy action. They said officials were yet to inspect the spot. The landowners themselves will not be able to invest a huge sum for the construction of the retaining wall, they pointed out.

Cracks have developed near houses signalling a gradual cave-in. The contractors who took up the work for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are of the view that the retaining wall cannot be constructed until the completion of the road project.

Meanwhile, some local body members said the matter had already been brought to the attention of the higher authorities. They added that only a few houses were located in such problem spots near Komathukara, and that the matter would be addressed.