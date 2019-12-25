Businessman alleges bid to stall project

Businessman and investor N.K. Mohammed has accused government officials including the District Collector of attempting to stall a multi-crore project at Paloramala in Kizhakkoth village in Kozhikode district despite the investor getting a favourable judgement from the Kerala High Court.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, Mr. Mohammed alleged that the Collector was playing into the hands of vested political and business interests who were trying to sabotage the project (a hotel and convention centre), the construction of which was midway. Following a writ petition, the High Court had directed the Collector to take a decision within two months based on the recommendations of an expert committee of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C).

Mr. Mohammed said S. Chandrakaran, professor of geotechnical engineering, and K. Sassendran, associated professor of engineering geology, had submitted a detailed report in this regard. But the Collector wanted a report from two other teachers, T.M. Madhavan Pillai and P. Jayarajan, of the civil engineering department of NIT-C.

The 75-year-old investor said he had secured all clearances from the State Government, including those of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and Department of Mining and Geology, in compliance with stringent stipulations of the Disaster Management Act as well as building permit rules of local bodies. Even the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had expressed its displeasure over the action of the Collector and issued directions to finalise a report within a week, he said.

Mr. Mohammed said a committee of experts from Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, NIT-C, District Geologist and District Soil Conservation Officer had also inspected the site and submitted a report. This was following an agitation by local residents. The committee had then suggested remedial measures.

He said the ₹150-crore project involved the construction of a four-storey convention centre of 1,20,000 sq.ft in 20 acres of land. Over 300 persons would get direct employment from the project, he added.